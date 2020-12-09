Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce seeks award nominations

Nebraska City News-Press

Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce Inc., is currently seeking nominations for the slate of awards to be presented at the 96th Annual NCTC Banquet on Jan. 29, 2021.

Each year, NCTC recognizes various individuals, businesses, and organizations throughout the community at the Annual Banquet.

The categories include VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR, BUSINESS OF THE YEAR, ORGANIZATION OF THE YEAR, and THE GOLDEN APPLE.

The Volunteer of the Year is a Nebraska City individual who gives of their time and talents to help promote Nebraska City as a fun and progressive place to live, work, and visit.

The Business of the Year award is given to a Nebraska City business that shows an investment in the people and the well-being of Nebraska City.

The Organization of the Year is given to recognize the efforts of a group of people who work together for the betterment of Nebraska City.

The Golden Apple represents outstanding practices in customer service and promoting Nebraska City to visitors. Nominations must be submitted in writing and include the name and contact information of the nominee, as well as a couple of sentences highlighting the nominee’s qualifications.

Nominations can be submitted via regular mail to NCTC, 806 1st Ave., Nebraska City, NE 68410, or by emailing amya@nebraskacity.com.

The NCTC banquet is normally a sit-down affair at the Lied Lodge and Conference Center in Nebraska City.

Because of restrictions due to COVID-19, the banquet for January 2021 will be conducted virtually. Once NCTC finalizes the details of the 2021 banquet, more information will be released to the public.