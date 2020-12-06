State Highway Commission to meet via WebEx on Friday, Dec. 11

Nebraska City News-Press

On Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at 8:30 a.m., the State Highway Commission will conduct a virtual meeting via WebEx. This is event is open to the public.

An audio feed will be available by dialing 1-415-655-0003. When prompted, enter meeting number 145-665-9989 to connect to the call.

If attendees would prefer an access link for computer or mobile viewing, please contact Sarah Soula at 402-479-4871 or sarah.soula@nebraska.gov.

NDOT will make every reasonable accommodation to provide accessible meeting materials for all persons unable to participate by virtual means.

Appropriate provisions for persons without internet access or persons with Limited Language Proficiency (LEP) will be made if the Department is notified.

If you have a letter you would like read into the public record, please email to sarah.soula@nebraska.gov.

The agenda for the meeting can be found on the NDOT website at http://dot.nebraska.gov/news-media/ by clicking on the “State Highway Commission Meeting” link.