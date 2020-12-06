Bethel Church plans live Nativity Dec. 13, 20, and 24
Julie Rach
Nebraska City News-Press
The fourth annual Live Nativity will be presented at Bethel Church, 2400 Central Ave.
The drive-through live event will be presented from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, and Sunday, Dec. 20.
The Live Nativity will also be presented from 9 to 10:15 p.m. Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24.
Admission is a non-perishable item for the Nebraska City Food Pantry.
A freewill offering will also be collected to offset the expenses of the event.
Call 402-873-6218 for more information.