Otoe County commissioners to meet Tuesday morning

The Otoe County Board of Commissioners will meet at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. The meeting will be held in the County Courtroom (Rom 108) and by the online platform, Zoom.

To access the meeting via Zoom, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4634817683, meeting ID 463 481 7683 through the internet.

To join the meeting by telephone, dial 1-312-626-6799 or 1-346-248-7799 and enter the meeting ID number.

Agenda items include

Receiving the annual Nebraska Extension in Otoe County report from Sarah Purcell and the approval of board members;

Discussion and/or action to determine the vacation of the following roads: All of County Road 107 North of H Road, Right-of-way in the East ½ of Section 3, Township 8N, Range 9E of the 6th P.M., Otoe County, Nebraska and All of County Road 91/156, in the West ½ of the Northeast ¼ of Section 3, Township 8N, Range 9E of the 6th P.M., Otoe County, Nebraska; and

Discussion and/or action to approve and sign resolution and year-end certification for the Highway Superintendent.