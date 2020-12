Nebraska City News-Press

Keith Berns, chair, has scheduled a Zoom meeting of the Healthy Soils Task Force (HSTF) for Wednesday, Dec. 9. The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. CST.

To attend the Zoom meeting or attend by phone contact HSTF Chairman Keith Berns at keith@greencoverseed.com.

For an agenda, call the Nebraska Department of Agriculture at (402) 471-2341 or visit https://nda.nebraska.gov/healthysoils/index.html.