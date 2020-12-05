CHI Health launches 'Operation White Lights' to honor front-line caregivers

Nebraska City News-Press

CHI Health has launched “Operation White Lights” in honor of all those called to care during the pandemic.

The statewide movement encourages the public to display white ribbons and white lights in support of health care workers everywhere.

“During the pandemic, our community has been extremely generous and supportive. People ask what they can do to help St. Mary’s staff and other frontline workers,” says Dr. Dan DeFreece, president, CHI Health St. Mary’s.

“With the recent surge, healthcare workers are going to be busy this Christmas season,” said Dr. DeFreece. “Operation White Lights is a way to show support and bring our community closer together.”

White lights and white bows can be placed anywhere—homes, businesses, on car antennas and worn on lapels.

Through the remainder of 2020, all 14 CHI Health hospitals, including St. Mary’s, will be displaying white bows outdoors on campus.

White, chosen because it symbolizes unity and hope, shows appreciation for not only doctors and nurses, but those crucial in the care of COVID-19 patients including housekeepers, respiratory therapists, paramedics and others.

“Day-in and day-out, our staff give of themselves. Most will be spending Christmas at work. That’s not just happening at CHI Health, but hospitals, surgery centers and clinics across our region,” said Dr. Cliff Robertson, CEO, CHI Health,

“Seeing a flurry of white will remind health care workers everywhere that we care,” he said. “This visible outpouring of support is sure to strengthen their resolve and carry them through.”

“We are anticipating the promise of effective vaccines in the coming days,” said Dr. DeFreece.