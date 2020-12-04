Youth Mastery of Beef Advocacy program will begin Dec. 16 via Zoom

Nebraska City News-Press

Youth aged 14-19 interested in the beef are invited to register for a statewide Youth Master of Beef Advocacy Learning Cohort by Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. CST.

The statewide learning cohort will provide tools and resources for being a beef advocate, work as a group to become a strong ambassador for the beef community and gain knowledge about beef and raising cattle from Dec.16 through Jan. 6.

The group will meet initially on Dec. 16 to introduce the program, get to know their cohort and learn more about the beef industry as a whole. Youth will work to complete the Masters of Beef Advocacy program online through National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, which has been completed by 15,000 members of the beef community.

The five online lessons address environmental sustainability, beef nutrition, animal welfare and beef safety while taking advocates through the beef lifecycle, from pasture to plate.

In addition to completing the five-lesson online program, youth will have the opportunity to continue discussion with their cohort through a series of discussion boards, additional learning resources and activities to help put what they learn into action.

Youth will then attend a virtual celebration webinar on Jan. 6 to mark their completion of the program, learn more about beef in Nebraska and discuss careers in the beef industry.

Register for the Masters of Beef Advocacy Learning Cohort here. Once registered, you will receive login information for Zoom sessions and the program site.

The full agenda for the learning cohort is as follows:

Dec. 16, 6:30 p.m.: Zoom Program Kickoff

Dec. 16-Jan. 6: Program will be open and available for students to complete their training.

During this time additional information, activities, and discussion prompts will be added to the Microsoft teams page for the cohort to interact with.

Jan. 6, 6:30 p.m.: Zoom Program Wrap Up

Zoom meetings will be recorded and distributed to those registered if unable to attend the live meeting. For additional questions, contact Brianna Buseman, youth meat extension educator, at brianna.buseman@unl.edu

Natalie Jones | IANR Media