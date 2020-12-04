Monday meetings set by Board of Health, CDA, City Council

The Nebraska City Board of Health, the Nebraska City Housing and Community Development Agency, and the Nebraska City City Council will meet in-person and virtually on Monday, Dec. 7.

The Board of Health will meet at 5 p.m. at the Rowe Memorial Public Safety Comples, 1518 Central Ave. The meeting will also be broadcast via the Zoom platform.

To join the Board of Health meeting virtually, visit https://zoom/us/ij/580692562 or call 312-626-6799 and enter Meeting ID 580692562.

The purpose of the Board of Health meeting is to discuss the latest information available on the COVID-19 emergency.

The CDA meeting is set to begin in person at 5:50 p.m. Those wishing to join the CDA meeting virtually can visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85463620886 or call 312-626-6799 and enter Meeting ID 85463620886.

The purpose of the CDA meeting is to approve receipt of a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) application for Cocca Development regarding the construction of a Dollar Fresh grocery store on the corner of South 11th Street and 11th Corso, and to amend the redevelopment plan for the second phase of the Nebraska City Senior Patio Homes.

The council meeting will follow the CDA meeting at 6 p.m. in the same location.

To join the council meeting virtually, visit https://zoom.us/j/263616160 or call 312-626-7699 and enter Meeting ID 263616160.

Council agenda items include

A public hearing on the final plat of the Studio One Townhomes subdivision, located at 1212 12th Ave.;

A public hearing on the intent to use $275,000 in Nebraska City Growth Funds to help Nebrara Investments LLC cover construction costs of the townhome project;

Discussion/action on 2021 rates at the Wildwood Golf Course and the Steinhart Aquatic Center;

Discussion/action to award the Nebraska City Fire Station renovation project to Sheele-Kayton Construction for $233,000; and

Approval of a contract with Brad Yost Construction for the Purchase/Rehab/Resell property at 1117 3rd Ave.