Flu Vaccination Awareness Month observed in December

National Influenza Vaccination Awareness Month is observed in December to remind everyone 6 months or older that there’s still time to get vaccinated against the flu to be protected during the upcoming season.

This vaccination is particularly important for people who are most vulnerable to developing serious flu complications, including people with certain chronic conditions such as asthma, diabetes and heart disease.

In fact, during the last flu season, nine out of 10 adults hospitalized for flu had at least one reported underlying medical condition.

This year, the message is more important than ever, especially given the possibility that both flu viruses and the virus that causes COVID-19 will spread this winter.

This could place a tremendous burden on the health care system and result in many more illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths than during a regular flu season, especially among people managing chronic conditions because many of them also are at higher risk from COVID-19.

The good news is that there’s a flu vaccine that is tried to true; proven to reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalizations and deaths.

For more information, to go the CDC website (www.cdc.gov).