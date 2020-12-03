Otoe County students learn about germs, hand washing from 4-H program

Nebraska City News-Press

Students from Bennett, First Step Learning Center, Lourdes Central Catholic, Nebraska City and Syracuse learned about germs and proper handwashing through the 4-H program Clean Hands, said Erin Steinhoff, Otoe County 4-H Extension Assistant.

"Due to COVID-19, this program is even more important this school year. School enrichment has a different look and feel to it as we have moved all in-person classroom visits to virtual visits due to COVID-19," she said.

In all, 375 students from preschool through fourth grade classrooms across the county learned what germs are, where they are found, how they spread, as well as how they enter the body. Proper steps for washing hands were discussed.

Students also participated in a Glow Germ activity, experiencing how easily germs are spread.

This 4-H School Enrichment project is a program of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln in Otoe County. For more information on 4-H in Otoe County, contact the Extension Office at 402-269-2301 or via email at otoe-county@unl.edu.