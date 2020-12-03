NC Community Prosperity to be December Hot Topic

Nebraska City News-Press

Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce, Inc., announces “Nebraska City Community Prosperity Updates” as the topic for the Wednesday, Dec. 9, Hot Topics discussion.

Join NCTC and local and area business owners, managers, and residents as we hear from community leaders as they update us on the issues that are happening in Nebraska City with new housing projects, trails system, sports complex, new employers, and economic development.

Mayor Bryan Bequette will introduce the new city administrator.

Hot Topics is a public forum held from 8 to 9 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month.

New Venue: Hot Topics this month will be held Valentino's, 1710 S. 11th St. Nebraska City.

A Zoom option will be available. Please contact the NCTC office at 402-873-6654 for the link.