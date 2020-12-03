Morton-James Public Library returns to pickup-only service

Nebraska City News-Press

Due to the increased number of Covid-19 cases, the Morton-James Public Library has returned to reserve pick-up only service as of Dec. 1.

Patrons should reserve materials online, by email, or by phone. Library staff will pull the items for patrons and have them ready for pick up from the South entrance lobby in a bag with the patron’s last name attached. Patrons should receive a call when items are ready for pick-up.

The Library Wi-fi can be accessed from the parking lot area 24 hours a day.

For a video tutorial on how to reserve items online please visit http://morton-jamespubliclibrary.com/index.php/placing-items-on-reserve-online/

Please call 402-873-5609 if you have book or film requests or need assistance in accessing the databases and other online features. Reach Library Staff via email for your questions or requests as well, mortonjameslibrary@gmail.com