Santa plans NC visit Sunday afternoon

Nebraska City News-Press

Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce is welcoming Santa Claus to the Old Stone Cabin on Sunday, Dec. 6.

The visit is sponsored by NCTC’s Community Development Committee.

Santa Claus will greet kids and small friendly pets from 1 to 2:30 p.m., posing for pictures and passing out candy canes. Letters to Santa can be dropped off in the mailbox.

The event will be held outside at the Old Stone Cabin at Steinhart Park Road and Central Avenue.

This event is free, although the Community Development Committee does accept donations for photos done by Tammy Partsch. All proceeds go toward the annual NCTC scholarship fund for local high school seniors.