Peru State College announces dance squad tryouts

Nebraska City News-Press

With the first-ever competition looming in less than three weeks, Peru State dance coach Noah Roddy has announced that first-round video tryouts for the 2021-22 squad are now open.

Coach Roddy is seeking those individuals who are looking to make an early college decision and who do not want to wait until the spring to tryout and secure a spot on the Bobcat team.

Video submissions will be accepted in all formats and can be submitted to Coach Roddy at nroddy@peru.edu by Dec. 19.

For more information and a link to the tryout packet and requirements, please go to: https://bit.ly/3fMIzzy

Feel free to contact Coach Roddy for questions and/or more details.

Peru State will participate in its first-ever competition on Saturday, Dec. 19, when they take part in the Dance Team Union competition in Kansas City, Mo.