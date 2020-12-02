UNL animal science department to offer new scholarship

Nebraska City News-Press

The Animal Science Department at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has announced a new “Inspiring Your Future” scholarship for incoming freshman or transfer students for the 2021-2022 academic year who plan to enroll in the animal science program at Nebraska in the fall 2021 semester.

The scholarship asks admitted animal science students to submit a digital story sharing about a person or animal who has inspired them to pursue an animal science degree. Ten incoming freshman or transfer students will be awarded a $5,000 non-renewable scholarship for the 2021-2022 academic year based on their inspirational digital story submission. Selected students will receive $2,500 in the fall semester and $2,500 in the spring semester.

“Now is an excellent time to pursue a career in animal science,” said Clint Krehbiel, animal science department head. “We are excited to give prospective students the opportunity to share what has inspired them to pursue a career in animal science. We are looking forward to receiving and reviewing the creative works of our prospective students. Most importantly, we are appreciative for the opportunity to award financial support to students in order to help them pursue their degree.”

High school senior and transfer students can apply online at https://animalscience.unl.edu/Inspiring-Your-Future-Scholarship-Competition. Digital story submissions may include video, photography, an essay, or a combination of those things to tell the story. Videos should not be longer than 3 minutes and the recommended length of an essay submission is two pages.

All entries must be submitted by noon on Feb. 15. Scholarship recipients will be announced by March 1, 2021. Additional questions about scholarships should be directed to Alli Raymond at araymond@unl.edu.