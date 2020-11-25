County board of commissioners host regular meeting

The Otoe County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday, Nov. 24, and took the following actions:

Approved a purchase request from Otoe County Emergency Management for a new 14-foot by 7.5-foot trailer to haul equipment.

The EMA’s current 12-foot by 5.5-foot trailer will be returned to the county for the use of other offices and departments;

Approved a subdivision plat of CGR Subdivision, an approximately 3-acre tract located at 5842 N Rd.; and

Tabled any action on the vacation of County Road 107 north of H Road, right-of-way in the east half of Section 3, Township 8N, Range 9E of the sixth prime meridian, Otoe County, Nebraska, and all of County Road 91/156 in the west half of the northeast quarter of Section 3, Township 8N, Range 9E of the sixth prime meridian, Otoe County, Nebraska, until additional survey work can be completed to determine property lines.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Otoe County Board of Commissioners is set for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at the Otoe County Courthouse.