NCTC announces holiday promotions, downtown events

Thanksgiving is tomorrow (Nov. 26) , and right behind it comes the traditional start of the holiday shopping season.

Few can argue that 2020 has been anything but traditional. According to some online reports, about 1 in 4 Americans has already finished Christmas shopping.

If you’re in the 75 percent who aren’t done shopping, check out some of the upcoming holiday shopping fun Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce has planned for the next few weeks!

Holli Day Promotion

No, that’s not a typo. The NCTC staff have enlisted a special helper, Holli Day the Elf, for this special time of year.

NCTC Marketing Coordinator Tammy Partsch said that Holli will travel around town this Christmastime, and her fans can follow her travels on the NCTC Facebook page.

“Holli will be visiting local businesses and starting conversations on Facebook about those businesses,” said Partsch.

She added that one lucky citizen who responds in the Comments section of each of those Facebook posts will win an NCTC snow globe.

“Each snow globe has a gift card inside worth anything from $25 to $100 at a local retailer,” she said.

Partsch said if winners are not comfortable coming to the NCTC office at 806 1st Ave. to collect their snow globe, NCTC staff will select one for them and mail it to them; this entire promotion can be done virtually.

This promotion runs Monday to Saturday (except Thanksgiving Day) until Friday, Dec. 18, said Partsch.

Give Back Weekend

This year, several downtown merchants have opted to stay open late on Thursday evenings until Christmas to make shopping easier for working residents, said Partsch.

Participating merchants include Self Expressions Gallery, Brown’s Shoe Fit, Nebraska City Florist, Little Things Boutique, First Class Flowers and Gifts, Boutique in the City, Nebraska City Nutrition, Hidden Jems, Sew Enchanting, and The Keeping Room.

Partsch said shoppers can find participating merchants by the hashtag #Stay SafeShopLocal.

All of those businesses, plus Crush Boutique, are participating in a Give Back Weekend Event from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30 (Black Friday through Cyber Monday), said Partsch.

“They are donating 5 percent of their sales to the Nebraska City Police Department’s K9 unit and to go toward the funding of new body cams for the officers,” she said.

Tree Lighting Saturday

The annual Tree Lighting on the Courthouse lawn will be on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 5 p.m.

In a change from previous years, Santa will be arriving on a special float, Partsch said, which will be equipped with a handmade mailbox.

“To keep Santa safe, instead of having kids sit on his lap, he's asking that they bring a letter for him and drop it in the mailbox,” she said.

Partsch added that custom ornaments will be given to the first 100 families.

Santa in the City

To spread out the crowds who flock to the Stone Cabin to see Santa, NCTC Membership Coordinator Pam Frana said the event will be spread over two consecutive weekends.

She said Santa will be on hand at the cabin from 1 to 2 p.m. on Dec. 6 and Dec. 17.

Frana said plans call for the event to take place on the patio outside the cabin.

Santa will stand behind the children who come to see him and pose for a photo, instead of having children sit on his lap as in the past, said Frana.

“The kids will get a candy cane, but we won't be able to serve cookies and hot chocolate like years past,” she said.

Deck the Halls Decorating Contest

Partsch said that Monday, Nov. 30, is the deadline for residents and businesses to submit their forms for the Deck the Halls Christmas Decorating Contest.

Judging will take place the week of Dec. 7. Four awards--Best Overall, Most Creative, Best Commercial, and the Clark Griswold Award--will be presented.

For additional information about any of these holiday promotions, visit gonebraskacity.com or call 402-873-6654.