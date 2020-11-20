Peru flood update to be discussed at Dec. 1 Town Hall

Nebraska City News-Press

The Peru community and surrounding areas are invited to a Town Hall on Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m. in the Peru State College Performing Arts Center or by Zoom video conference. The event will feature updates on flood recovery projects – including the water treatment facility, levee repair and lagoons – as well as sharing results from the recent grocery store survey.

The City of Peru and the Northeast Nemaha County Long Term Recovery Group (LTRG) are coordinating with federal and state agencies, as well as private organizations and foundations, to move priority projects forward and emerge from the 2019 flood stronger than ever.

“Great progress is being made on all infrastructure projects for the City of Peru,” said Deborah Solie, disaster recovery coordinator. “It is important these updates are communicated with the public through town halls, social media, letters and all other forms of media. This is the first of a series of town halls that will be held quarterly to engage with the community and provide updates on projects.”

The in-person town hall will be socially distanced in the Performing Arts Center and attendees are required to wear masks. A zoom option will be available for those unable to attend in person, and a recording of the town hall will be made available to the public.

For those interested in attending, golf carts will be available to assist with transportation to the PAC. Contact deborahsolie@gmail.com or call the City of Peru at (402) 825-6685 for details.

The town hall will address a variety of topics including the levee repairs, water treatment facility, lagoons, street repairs, purchase of homes in the flood plain, the Steamboat Trace Trail, the grant to purchase/rehab and sell homes, as well as a presentation of the Peru grocery store survey results by Nebraska Extension.

“Great things are happening in Peru,” said Solie. “But additional work must be done before there can be full recovery. Keeping the community informed and engaged is an important part of that recovery.”

Interested in participating via Zoom? Join the town hall via https://zoom.us/j/95171282861.

About Our Group: Mission Statement – The Northeast Nemaha County Long-term Recovery Group brings constituents together to build relationships, coordinate efforts, communicate needs, and pursue funding to rebuild and strengthen the City of Peru and the surrounding region and support individuals following the 2019 floods and other potential disasters.