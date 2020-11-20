Nemaha Natural Resources District winter park shutdown begins

Nebraska City News-Press

On Monday, Nov. 23, NNRD staff will begin shutting off and/or winterizing utilities at its parks, including Duck Creek Recreation Area, Iron Horse Trail Lake, and Kirkman's Cove Recreation Area.

At Iron Horse and Duck Creek, some camping areas will also be closed for the winter season.

NNRD staff does not maintain roads within the parks during the winter, but the parks are still open for day use and ice fishing (conditions permitting) and are monitored on a regular basis.

Camping areas will be opened, and utilities and trash service will resume on April 1.