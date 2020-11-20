Nebraska ag director calls Harvest 2020 successful

Nebraska City News-Press

One highlight for farmers in a year full of challenges, is having a successful harvest to share, and this year’s harvest has success written all over it, said Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) Director Steve Wellman.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecasted a record crop for Nebraska corn and increases over last year in sorghum, soybean, dry edible bean and sugar beet production.

“Agriculture is the heart and soul of Nebraska, and once again Nebraska agriculture has delivered an abundant supply of food, feed and fuel,” said Director Wellman. “This year’s bountiful harvest is the direct result of hard work and perseverance by our farmers. This Thanksgiving, I’d like to give special thanks to the farmers for strengthening the nation’s food supply and congratulate them on completing a successful harvest.”

According to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), based on Nov. 1 conditions:

Nebraska's 2020 corn crop is forecast at a record 1.82 billion bushels, up 2 percent from last year's production;

Sorghum production is forecast at 12.4 million bushels, up 3 percent from last year;

Soybean production is forecast at 299 million bushels, up 5 percent from last year;

Dry edible bean production is forecast at 3,487,000 cwt., up 85 percent from last year (based on Oct. 5 conditions); and

Sugar beet production is forecast at 1.48 million tons, up 38 percent from last year.

NASS is the federal statistical agency responsible for producing official data about U.S. agriculture. Find agricultural statistics for different counties, states and the U.S. at www.nass.usda.gov.