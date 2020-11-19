BNSF to begin rail operations in Otoe County in January
Beginning Jan. 1, 2021, BNSF Railway will begin operating trains on the tracks that run along Highway 2 from Lincoln through Bennet, Palmyra, Unadilla, Syracuse and Dunbar to Nebraska City. On average, you can expect to see two trains a day on these tracks. With rail service resuming, it is critical to remember trains can run at any time and in any direction.
Nebraska Operation Lifesaver, a group dedicated to promoting rail safety and preventing grade crossing accidents, offers the following tips to ensure safety near the tracks:
Always expect a train; freight trains don't follow published schedules
A typical freight train can take more than a mile to stop
The train you see is likely closer and faster-moving than you think
The only safe place to cross the tracks is at a designated crossing
Being on railroad tracks and property is not only dangerous - it is illegal
Please visit https://community.oli.org/state/ne#about for more information about rail safety. For information about trains operating through Syracuse, please contact BNSF Public Affairs Director Jeff Davis at Jeffrey.Davis@BNSF.com.