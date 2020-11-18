Wayne State commencement set Nov. 20 as virtual event only

Nebraska City News-Press

Wayne State College will hold a commencement ceremony for graduate and undergraduate students at 7 p.m. Nov. 20 in Rice Auditorium. A total of 236 degrees will be conferred.

Those students expected to receive their degrees pending completion of all the requirements for the degrees include 164 undergraduates and 72 graduate students of the college’s Master of Science in Education, Master of Organizational Management, Master of Business Administration, and Education Specialist programs.

The event will not include guests of the graduates due to restrictions imposed by Nebraska Directed Health Measures.

The entire ceremony will be streamed online at www.wsc.edu/graduation.