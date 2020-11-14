UNL Master Gardener program seeks volunteers

Nebraska City News-Press

If you have a strong interest in gardening and enjoy helping others, you are invited to become a University of Nebraska Extension Master Gardener volunteer.

This program will increase your knowledge and understanding of such horticultural topics: best cultural practices for growing flowers, vegetables, turf, plant disease and insect pest identification, control, and much more.

Instructors are Extension specialists, educators, associates, and horticulture professionals.

To become a Master Gardener volunteer, you must attend all training sessions, pass an examination and volunteer for Extension educational programming.

Volunteer opportunities can include answering gardening questions from the public, teaching 4-H youth how to gardening, assisting at the county or state fair, and helping with community gardens, are among the ideas.

The Lancaster County Master Gardener program accountability area includes Cass, Lancaster, Otoe, Seward and York counties.

Those participating in the 2021 training class must pay a $190 materials fee.

The training program will begin February 2021. Training hours are during the day and this year will be virtual by Zoom.

For additional information you may call Mary Jane Frogge at 402-441-7180.

Application deadline is Jan. 15, 2021. To apply on line, visit our website: https://lancaster.unl.edu/yard-garden

Do not miss this opportunity to increase your gardening knowledge and the chance to share with others in your community.

—Article written by: Mary Jane Frogge, Extension Associate