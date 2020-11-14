Humanities Nebraska launches virtual "Valuing the Vote" series

Nebraska City News-Press

Humanities Nebraska is launching a new online conversation series called “Valuing the Vote”, which will begin Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Topics will range from the 19th Amendment to the Civil Rights movement. Organizations and individuals can register for email alerts and learn more about the guest speakers at humanitiesnebraska.org/vote

This virtual series will encourage Nebraskans to:

Explore hard-fought battles waged historically to give all Americans the right to vote

Consider the meaning of enfranchisement in the 21st century

Discuss what the future might hold for civic participation

“While we are looking at this as an in-depth series, each session can be attended as a standalone,” said Mary L. Yager, HN associate director. “Our hope is that people will participate as much as they are able.”

Four sessions will be held in the coming weeks, each scheduled for 2 p.m. CDT. Two additional sessions will be held in early 2021.

A scholar will set the stage with a brief talk, and then discuss various questions posed by audience members via Facebook Live.

Tuesday, Nov. 17: “A Century of Women’s Suffrage Celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment”

Thursday, Nov.19: “Clues to Clara Bewick Colby: The Rediscovery of Local Women’s History”

Tuesday Dec. 1: “Nebraska’s Forgotten Suffrage Leader Doris Stevens”

Thursday, Dec. 3: More on women and the vote

Individuals and organizations such as libraries, schools, and clubs are invited to register for email alerts and other information at HumanitiesNebraska.org/vote. All registered names will be eligible for book and DVD drawings throughout the series, and easy access to \recordings available for viewing later.

“Valuing the Vote” was funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

Humanities Nebraska is a statewide nonprofit with a mission to help Nebraskans explore what connects us and makes us human. HN is funded in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, a public-private partnership with state dollars matching private dollars to benefit the arts and humanities in Nebraska.