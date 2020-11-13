Annual fundraising pie sale moves online

The Nebraska City Museum of Firefighting and co-sponsor Little Teds Pub and Grill have moved the annual pie sale online this year.

Visit https://www.ncmuseumoffirefighting.net/online-store to place your order. All pies are $10. The store will close Thursday, Nov. 19.

Frozen pies can be delivered locally for free or picked up through the contactless drive-thru on Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Nebraska City Fire Station, 1409 Central Ave.

Call 402-873-3579 with questions.