NC schools release joint letter on virus situation to students, families

Nebraska City News-Press

Dear Nebraska City School Families,

This joint letter from our three Nebraska City School Systems is to share each school’s response to this developing situation and our communication with the Southeast District Health Department (SEDHD) and local CHI-St. Mary’s to help us guide and coordinate our specific response.

The SEDHD Risk Dial for the region and Otoe County is now red. A red risk dial does not necessarily mean school closure. Nebraska City Community Schools continue to balance the importance of having students “in school” with the risk of spreading coronavirus. SEDHD has shared some of the data that is used to create the risk dial. With input from SEDHD and Dr. DeFreece from CHI-St. Mary, and the Nebraska City Community Schools, NCPS and Lourdes Central Catholic will continue to operate in their orange protocols. Due to a positive staff case, NCECBVI has moved to a remote learning model until after Thanksgiving vacation as students are unable to wear masks/appropriately. All NCECBVI students have been sent to their homes/communities while all NCECBVI staff continue to report to work in the building.

We should all exercise extreme caution and take steps to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The steps and protocols that each of our community schools have in place allows each district to continue to operate in our orange protocols. Individual school protocols will be communicated directly from each district/building. We are in daily communication with SEDHD assessing the risk and protocols of all of our community school districts.

Schools have ongoing and constant communication with their respective Health Departments and local medical clinics regarding case counts and how their individual schools are affected. To date, we have seen limited transmission of COVID-19 in our school districts and keeping students and staff in school is the safest place for them to be as they continue to wear masks and social distance during a substantial part of their day.

Finally, as communication with SEDHD continues, additional conversations will take place with our local authorities and resources. More information on COVID-19 can be found on the Southeast District Health Department website at: http://www.sedhd.org. If you have additional questions please do not hesitate to contact your primary care provider, local health provider, or utilize the COVID-19 Hotline (402.552.6645 from 8am - 8pm/7 days a week).

Thank you for your partnership as each of our schools continue to serve the students entrusted to our care.