Eagles Club to be site of holiday craft, vendor fair

A holiday craft and vendor fair will take place tomorrow (Nov. 14) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Nebraska City Eagles Club, 600 1st Corso.

Shoppers can expect to find wreaths, Tupperware, boutique clothing, bird feeders, hunny hats, candy bouquets, Rada cutlery, Raggy Patch hats, Color Street, hand-poured soy candles, vintage gift items, winter hats, Moose’s Mad Fresh salsas and guacamole, oils, lotions, handmade earrings, holiday sweatshirts, Scentsy, and Norwex cleaning.