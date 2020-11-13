Game and Parks shuts Lincoln headquarters to protect staff, public

Nebraska City News-Press

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has temporarily closed its Lincoln headquarters to walk-up customer service in an effort to protect its staff and the public from a potential COVID-19 spread.

The public still can obtain customer service by calling 402-471-0641 and permits can be purchased at OutdoorNebraska.org.

The closure is expected to last until Nov. 16, with a possible extension. No other Game and Parks offices are affected by the closure.