The Ambassador Wellness Center, 1240 N. 19th St., will be the site of a women’s self-defense class from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 19.

The class will be taught by a certified Nebraska State Patrol trainer and will offer effective techniques to ward off an attacker.

Cost is $25, and Ambassador membership is not required. Call 402-873-3337 to register.