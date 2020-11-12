Downtown NC merchants to stay open later tonight

Some downtown Nebraska City merchants are getting the holiday shopping season started off right by staying open until 6 p.m. on Thursday nights starting tonight (NNov. 12).

The Fa La La La La La La La Local promotion will run through December.

Participating merchants include Self Expressions Gallery, Brown’s Shoe Fit, Nebraska City Florist, Little Thing’s Boutique, First Class Flowers and Gifts, Boutique in the City, NC Nutrition, Hidden Jems and Sew Enchanting.

Call 402-873-6654 for more information.