Southeast CC cuts ribbon on new Health Sciences building

Nebraska City News-Press

Southeast Community College unveiled its newest facility, a $25 million Health Sciences building on the 8800 O St. Lincoln Campus, during an official ribbon-cutting on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.

“This new facility will provide an innovative and collaborative learning environment for our healthcare students beginning in January,” said Jill Sand, Dean of Health Sciences. “We can’t wait to see the students flourish and grow in state-of-the-art labs, engaging student spaces, and interactive classrooms enhanced with learning technology.”

The new 81,909 square-foot building includes 14 state-of-the-art health science labs, eight classrooms, student collaboration spaces, faculty offices, an innovative area simulating a real-life medical setting, outdoor learning spaces, and more. Sixteen health programs will make their homes in the new facility.

SCC President Dr. Paul Illich said the College graduates around 2,000 health sciences students every 10 years, students who will be able to fill many jobs throughout Nebraska.

“I believe this will be one of the highest quality health sciences facilities in the country,” he added.

Illich and Sand were joined at the podium by Lincoln Campus Director Bev Cummins, SCC Board of Governors Chairperson Nancy Seim, and Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley.

“This is a game-changer for Nebraska,” Foley said. “The graduates will find so many wonderful opportunities in Lincoln and beyond.”

Students will start classes in the new facility Jan. 11, the first day of the 2021 Spring Semester. Hausmann Construction, BCDM Architects and Perkins & Will helped design the structure.