Adoptive families needed for Nebraska kids in foster care

Nebraska City News-Press

DHHS and its partners are beginning an awareness campaign to help more children in foster care find permanent homes. The initiative coincides with November being National Adoption Month.

Because of COVID-19, efforts to raise awareness of the foster care system will be done virtually.

Gov. Pete Ricketts officially proclaimed November Adoption Month in Nebraska at 10 a.m., Nov. 9. All month long DHHS will be bringing awareness to the need for adoption in Nebraska. This includes a planned Facebook live hosted by Program Specialist Olivia Biggs; a television commercial featuring the Governor and First Lady explaining the need for adoptions in the state; and a social and digital media campaign to raise awareness for the Nebraska Heart Gallery, a non-profit that advocates for teens and pre-teens in the foster care system.

CFS Director Stephanie Beasley, who is spearheading this campaign in Nebraska, believes that this effort will result in more children finding their forever homes.

“I am so grateful for the many people working every day to ensure foster children are placed into a forever home," she said. “I hope with the awareness raised this month even more parents who are considering adoption decide to change the life of a foster child. No family is perfect, but it does not take a perfect family to change a child's future and to give a child a loving home," said Beasley.

To learn more about adopting a child, go to www.nebraskaheartgallery.org , www.nfapa.org , call 1-800-7PARENT (1-800-772-7368) or contact your local DHHS office.

For those who have adopted in Nebraska, support resources are available through Right Turn Nebraska, at www.RightTurnNE.org or by calling 1-888-667-2399.