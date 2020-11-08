NC Board of Health encourages masks, distance, barriers to stop virus spread

Nebraska City News-Press

Nebraska City residents, listen up: Practice social distancing or wear a mask or make sure a barrier is between you and others.

This is the message the Nebraska City Board of Health wants to convey to all residents as COVID-19 case counts continue to rise in southeast Nebraska.

At the time of the regular board meeting on Monday, Nov. 2, the Southeast District Health Department was reporting 114 new cases in the district and a total of 780 since the pandemic began last spring. Statewide, Nebraska reported 71,666 cases and 654 deaths from the virus as of Monday night.

In addition to the increase in the number of cases in the area and across the state, hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients are rising across Nebraska, which could lead to a lack of beds for other patients in need of hospital care.

Dr. Dan DeFreece, president of CHI Health St. Mary’s, told the board that hospital leaders across the state are coming together to find ways to mitigate the fallout from the increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

He said the staff of the Nebraska City Medical Clinic has been seeing more COVID-19 cases, but many of those patients are able to be treated out of the hospital.

The City of Nebraska City, the Southeast District Health Department, and CHI Health St. Mary’s will be combining forces to get the word out to residents as well as city employees about the importance of social distancing, mask wearing, and the installation of barriers (when possible) in the workplace to reduce the spread of the virus.

The next regular Nebraska City Board of Health meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at the Rowe Memorial Public Safety Complex, 1518 Central Ave.