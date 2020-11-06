Nemaha County Extension to offer ag estate planning workshop Nov. 23

Nebraska Extension in Nemaha County is hosting an Estate Planning Workshop for ag landowners, ranchers and farmers on Nov. 23, 1:30 – 4 p.m., at the Nemaha County Fairgrounds 4-H Building, 816 I St., in Auburn. The event is designed to help anyone thinking about how they should proceed with plans to retire, exit or transfer the farm or ranch business.

The workshop is free, but pre-registration is required by noon on Nov. 20 as attendance limits will be followed. Register by contacting the office of Nebraska Extension in Nemaha County at 402-274-4755 or nemaha-county@unl.edu, or stop by the office.

Speakers for this workshop will be Allan Vyhnalek, extension educator specializing in Farm Succession/Transfer and Brandon Dirkschneider, certified financial planner and certified farm/ranch transition coordinator.

Workshop topics include the importance of having a plan, proper family communications, proper family negotiations, needed end-of-life documentation, use of buy/sell agreements, use of long term leases, estate planning options using wills, trusts and/or other business entities. A feature of this program will be to provide information about how insurance products can be used with estate planning.

“Reactions from past participants can be summarized into one comment: most wished that they had attended this workshop years earlier,” Vyhnalek said. “Retiring or passing the farm to the next generation is difficult to think about and is an admission of your own impending demise. However, it is a necessary step and with good planning can be made as painless as possible.”

For more information or assistance about the program, please contact Vyhnalek at 402-472-1771 or avyhnalek2@unl.edu for questions about the program. For registration questions, contact Nebraska Extension in Nemaha County at 402-274-4755.