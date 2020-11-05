UNK prepares to launch Nebraska Careers Scholarship program in spring 2021

Nebraska City News-Press

Incoming students at the University of Nebraska at Kearney planning careers in high-demand Nebraska jobs have a new scholarship and internship opportunity.

The Nebraska Career Scholarships program was established by Gov. Pete Ricketts and approved by the Nebraska Legislature in August 2020 under LB1008. The program allocates $2 million to the University of Nebraska for new scholarships for undergraduate students in high-demand fields such as health care, engineering, mathematics and computer information systems to help fill critical workforce needs in the state.

First-time freshmen and transfer students in the qualifying fields of study are eligible to receive the Nebraska Career Scholarships at UNK beginning in the spring 2021 semester. Students with an ACT score of 28 or higher are eligible for scholarships of up to $25,000 per year. Transfer students and students with ACT scores between 20 and 27 may receive scholarships of up to $10,000. Scholarship funds may be used for tuition, fees, room and board or relevant tools and equipment.

UNK has been allocated just over $140,000 annually for the scholarships, which are renewable.

Scholarship recipients will be asked to complete a Nebraska-based internship, apprenticeship, clinical position or other work related to their career before graduation.

The investment made by the legislation will increase the number of graduates in high-demand fields, provide affordable access to a four-year college education and decrease student debt.

“The chancellors and I are grateful for the critical investment that Gov. Ricketts and the Legislature have made in student access and workforce development,” said NU President Ted Carter. “The Nebraska Career Scholarships program will create new opportunities for students to pursue a college education and get great-paying jobs right here in Nebraska.

“This program is good news for Nebraska’s long-term economic competitiveness, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with our elected leaders to grow our state.”

The university will track, assess and report the student outcomes, including job placement and salaries.