Annual landlord-tenant cash rent workshop set Nov. 23 in Auburn

Nebraska Extension’s Farm and Ranch Management team will host its annual landlord-tenant cash rent workshop in Auburn on Nov. 23, at 9 a.m., at the Nemaha County Fairgrounds 4-H Building, 816 I St.

Geared toward current and future landlords and tenants, the workshop will cover trends in cash rental rates and land values, lease provisions, crop and grazing land considerations and current university crop budget information.

The presentation will be led by extension land specialists Allan Vyhnalek, Glennis McClure and Jim Jansen. They will address common agricultural landlord and tenant topics, including equitable rental rates, managing and adjusting farmland leases, landlord-tenant communication, pasture leasing and other land management considerations.

The workshop is free to attend. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, pre-registration is required by the day prior to each meeting. To register, call Nebraska Extension in Nemaha County at 402-274-4755. The meeting may be subject to postponement or cancellation if local guidelines change.

Information about the workshops is available at www.farm.unl.edu .