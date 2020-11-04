Sixth Street Improvement Project set to start in NC

The 6th Street Improvement Project, from 1st Avenue to 8th Avenue, is set to start today (Nov. 4).

Pavers Inc. from Waverly will be the contractor.

The project will start with some concrete curb ramps/sidewalk until the weather stops construction, said Nebraska City Construction and Facilities Manager Marty Stovall.

The remainder of the project--curb ramps/sidewalk and asphalt overlay--is set to be completed on or before June 15, 2021.