Firearm deer season to open in Nebraska Nov. 14

Nebraska City News-Press

Excitement is building for Nebraska’s firearm deer season, which is Nov. 14 to 22.

This season, hunters can expect good deer and deer populations. Buck age structure is at or near all-time highs, with 50 percent of mule deer and 40 percent of whitetails aged 3 or older during the 2019 firearm season. Many units have increased or expanded antlerless opportunity since both whitetail and mule deer populations are above or near desired levels in those units.

“2020 looks to be another great firearm deer season in Nebraska,” said Luke Meduna, big game program manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. “Deer numbers are good across most of the state, and there are plenty of permits available, which should lead to great hunting opportunities for all ages. As always, keep safety in mind, but go out and make memories with your family and friends.”

Game and Parks has the following reminders for deer hunters:

• Because of COVID-19 concerns, deer check stations will not be operated this year. However, all deer harvested must be checked in electronically via Telecheck. One major change from years past is that hunters must complete the Telecheck process within 48 hours of their deer harvest and no later than 1 p.m. on the day following the close of the season. To use online Telecheck, hunters should record their harvest at OutdoorNebraska.gov/Telecheck. They also may complete Telecheck by calling 844-279-4564, available 24 hours a day.

• Permits still are available for several deer management units at OutdoorNebraska.org. Youth permits are $8 for ages 15 and younger.

• The Hunters Helping the Hungry program relies solely on cash donations and hunters to donate so it can continue to feed Nebraskans in need by providing them with venison donated by deer hunters. To make a cash donation to help with processing costs, visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/hhh.

• Nebraskans who want to donate or receive harvested deer can participate in the Deer Exchange, which is designed to accommodate the additional harvest of deer. It brings together hunters who have a surplus of deer with recipients willing to accept the deer meat. To join, visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/deerexchangeprogram.

• The 2020-2021 Public Access Atlas identifies and consolidates the nearly 1.2 million acres of publicly accessible lands that benefit Nebraska’s hunters, trappers and anglers. Printed copies are available where permits are sold; it also is available online at OutdoorNebraska.org/PublicAccessAtlas.

• Hunters looking for tips to find success and information on how to field dress a deer can go to Game and Parks’ website or Facebook pages for more information.