NCTC announces Deck the Halls contest to bring out Christmas spirit

Nebraska City News-Press

The annual Trolley Tour of Lights, a holiday decorating partnership between Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce and the Lied Lodge & Conference Center, has been put on hold for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, NCTC’s Tourism & Promotions Committee is organizing a Deck the Halls Christmas Decorating Contest.

“We are inviting local residents and businesses to trim your trees, adorn your doors, and enrich our community in the spirit of Christmas,” says Amy Allgood, NCTC Executive Director.

Allgood said the Tourism & Promotions Committee met this week to discuss typical holiday events sponsored by NCTC, including a shopping promotion, the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Otoe County Courthouse, and the possibility of continuing the community-wide lights contest in a different format. What came out of that discussion was the Deck the Halls Christmas Decorating Contest.

“The committee unanimously wanted to do something,” said Tammy Partsch, Tourism & Promotions Coordinator for NCTC. “We felt, this year especially, our community members want and need something positive to look forward to and decorating for Christmas really gets you in the mood for the season.”

Residents and businesses who wish to participate are asked to email their name and address to tpartsch@nebraskacity.com by Monday, November 30. A panel of judges will select the winning displays sometime during the week of December 7. Awards will be given for the Best Overall, Most Creative, and Best Commercial. The Clark Griswold Award will also be handed out; it references the 1989 National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation movie.

“If you can find a nice day between now and December 7, get your Christmas decorations up,” recommends Partsch. “We hope to get a lot of participants from both the community members at large and the local businesses.”

Questions about the Deck the Halls Christmas Decorating Contest can be directed to the NCTC office at 402-873-6654. Information about the Tree Lighting Ceremony and the upcoming holiday shopping promotion will be coming soon.