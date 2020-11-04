Community Response Program to be November Hot Topic

Nebraska City News-Press

Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce Inc. announces “The Community Response Program” as the topic for the Wednesday, Nov. 11, Hot Topics discussion.

Join NCTC and local and area business owners, managers, and residents as we hear from Vanessa Sherman, Central Navigator and Lisa Chaney, Better Together Community Coordinator for this unique program in Nebraska City as they present an educational forum and answer questions about all of the new programs that Community Response is offering.

Hot Topics is a public forum held from 8 to 9 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month.

Hot Topics this month will be held Valentino's, 1710 S. 11th St. Nebraska City

Please call the NCTC office for more information. 402-873-6654