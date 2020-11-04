CHI Health St. Mary's puts visiting restrictions in place

Nebraska City News-Press

CHI Health St. Mary’s has implemented additional visitation restrictions. The new restrictions were put in place today (Nov. 4,) in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Patients hospitalized at CHI Health St. Mary’s are only allowed visits from one healthy adult support person per day.

A support person is someone designated by the patient to be present to help with their care needs. Social visiting is not allowed.

“We understand the importance of social support for the healing of our patients. With the recent COVID-19 surge, we feel it is necessary to put these restrictions in place in order to protect our patients and staff,” said Dr. Dan DeFreece, CHI Health St. Mary’s president.

Support persons are required to wear a mask fully covering their nose and mouth throughout their entire visit. This includes time spent in patient rooms. Other protective equipment may also be required in some situations.

Additional restrictions that went into effect Nov. 4 include:

Visiting hours for support persons will be limited to 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. for all hospitalized patients except maternity, pediatrics, end-of-life and certain other special circumstances identified by the staff.

The Emergency Department, surgery/procedure areas, outpatient diagnostics and clinic/ambulatory settings will continue to allow one healthy adult support person during regular business hours.

If a surgery or other procedure is scheduled to begin before 7:30 a.m., one healthy adult support person will be allowed early entrance to accompany the patient. Additional information regarding visitation restrictions can be found at www.chihealth.com.

Persons unable or unwilling to follow hospital’s guidelines for the entirety of their visit will be asked to exit the facility.

CHI Health encourages video conferencing and phone calls to keep patients and loved ones closely connected.

CHI Health also encourages social distancing efforts, mask usage, good hand hygiene and staying home when sick to help control the spread of COVID-19.