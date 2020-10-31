Southeast Community College cancels December commencement exercises

Nebraska City News-Press

The health and safety of students, their families and friends, and employees is of highest priority at Southeast Community College.

Therefore, the college has made the difficult decision to cancel the December 2020 commencement ceremony. Diplomas will be mailed, and all December graduates will be invited to participate in the next ceremony.

Southeast congratulates all graduates on their tremendous accomplishment of earning a life-changing credential here at SCC. The college is deeply committed to its mission of transforming and empowering its diverse learners and communities throughout southeast Nebraska.

The college hopes students will choose to participate in the next graduation ceremony to celebrate their distinguished achievement with their family and friends.