Walking, biking trails to be open house subject Nov. 9 in NC

The public is invited to a Bicycle and Walking Trails Open House on Nov. 9, hosted by the Tree City Trails Committee.

The event will take place at the Rowe Memorial Public Safety Complex, 1518 Central Ave.

More families and individuals have enjoyed walking and biking this year, taking a break from working and studying at home, said Friedli. Many have experienced the benefits of fresh air to their health and happiness. However, many have observed that more safe off-street trails need to be developed.

Maps of existing and planned trails will be displayed. Committee members will share their plans and goals for future phases of the trail system, including estimated costs, and amounts of money already raised and pledged. Questions and suggestions will be welcomed!

The Tree City Trails Committee is community-driven and volunteer-led. Members include Chair Tom Farrell, Kelly Bequette, Dr. Sara Crook, Leroy Frana, Pam Frana, Doug Friedli, Austin Mackrill, Dan Mauk, Holly Olson, Janet Palmtag, Jeanna Stavas, Marty Stovall, Jim Thurman., and Patrick Wehling.