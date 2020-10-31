NC Board of Health, City Council set regular meetings Monday night

The Nebraska City Board of Health is scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, in the Gary White Memorial Room/Council Chambers of the Rowe Memorial Public Safety Complex, 1518 Central Ave.

The meeting may also be attended via the Zoom platform. Log onto https://zoom.us/j/580692562 or call 321-626-6799 and enter Meeting ID 580692562.

This meeting will be followed at 6 p.m. by a meeting of the Nebraska City City Council in the same location.

The council meeting is also available via the Zoom platform. Log onto https://zoom.us/j/263616160 or call 312-626-6799 and enter Meeting ID 263616160.