Game and Parks offers hunters field safety tips

From August through May, nearly 180,000 Nebraskans head to the field each year in search of various game.

Whatever the quarry may be, hunters adhering to these safety tips reduce their risk and that of fellow hunters afield.

Hunters always should follow these tips from Nebraska Game and Parks:

Keep your muzzle pointed in a safe direction.

Keep your firearm on safety and your finger off the trigger until ready to shoot.

Identify your target, and what lies beyond it. Never shoot toward a roadway, at a sky-lined animal, or at water or ice.

Keep your firearms unloaded when not in use, including vehicles and ATVs.

Wear blaze orange. Even when not legally required, blaze orange is highly recommended for visibility.

Unload firearms before crossing an obstacle, such as a fence, creek, ditch or unsteady surface.

When hunting in a group, maintain your zone of fire and never swing on game toward your hunting partners. Keep in contact with your partners and know where they are at all times.

When hunting from a tree stand or tripod stand, wear and correctly use a Fall Arrest System (safety harness).

Have a plan for your hunt; let others know where you will be and when you expect to return.