Search warrant leads to Johnson County drug arrest

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Johnson County man after locating multiple controlled substances at his residence in rural Johnson County.

On Wednesday morning, Oct. 28, investigators served a search warrant at the residence of 61944 724 Road in Johnson County, as part of an investigation in conjunction with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

During the search, investigators located 83 pounds of marijuana, .5 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, 11 grams of methamphetamine, and cash.

The resident, Kevin Golden, 50, was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of money during a drug violation, and no drug tax stamp.

Golden was lodged in Johnson County Jail.