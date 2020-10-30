Army Corps to host Fall Public Meetings on Missouri River online Nov. 2

Nebraska City News-Press

The Missouri River Water Management Division invites the public to participate in one of two virtual public meetings scheduled for Nov. 2.

The meetings will take place at 1:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. central time. Details for connecting to each webinar is posted to our website.

Afternoon Meeting

1:30 p.m.

https://www.nwd.usace.army.mil/MRWM/Public-Meetings/Meetings/Article/2372249/fall-public-meeting-afternoon/

Evening Meeting

6 p.m.

https://www.nwd.usace.army.mil/MRWM/Public-Meetings/Meetings/Article/2384718/fall-public-meeting-evening/

Information available ahead of these meetings includes:

Draft Annual Operating Plan

Draft Meeting slides (weather information will updated the day of the meeting)

Missouri Basin Overview

“The purpose of these meetings is to update the region on current hydrologic conditions and the planned operation of the mainstem reservoir system during the remaining fall months as well as present the draft plans for operating the System during 2021. Participants are encouraged to submit questions before the webinars using the ‘submit your questions in advance’ link in the meeting announcement,” said John Remus, chief of the Missouri River Water Management Division.

The meeting agenda includes updates from the following:

John Remus, Chief of the Missouri River Water Management Division

Doug Kluck National Weather Service

Kevin Low. Missouri River Basin Forecast Center

Kevin Grode Missouri River Water Management Division

Mike Swenson Missouri River Water Management Division.

A question and answer session will follow the presentations.

Questions submitted before the meetings will be answered first.

Moderators will monitor the webinar “chat” window to present the second round of questions.

Any final questions will be accepted from callers.

The meetings will be recorded. The webinar portion of both meetings is identical. The question and answer sessions will be combined into a single recording. The recording will be placed on the Defense Video and Imagery Distribution System at www.dvidshub.net/unit/usace-nwd.