Humanities Nebraska relief grant funds help two NC museums

Two Nebraska City museums were among the 74 humanities organizations that received Humanities Nebraska relief grants funding recently.

The MRB-Lewis and Clark Visitors Center received a $5,000 grant, and the Kregel Windmill Factory Museum received a $7,500 grant. Statewide, a total of $308,956 in grant funds were distributed.

This funding was made possible by a special distribution to HN from the Nebraska Cultural Endowment (NCE), which in turn was matched by an anonymous funder.