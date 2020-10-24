Stubble Access Guide now available from Game and Parks

The recently released 2020-2021 Stubble Access Guide highlights more than 40,000 additional acres of wheat and milo stubble and adjacent upland habitat land open for public access hunting in western Nebraska.

Wheat and milo stubble left tall after harvest provides fall and winter wildlife habitat and excellent hunting opportunities. Many stubble fields also include unfarmable pockets containing dense cover, which are often underutilized by hunters.

After harvest each year, these fields are enrolled in Open Fields and Waters — a program in which the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission works with landowners to increase public hunting, trapping and/or fishing access on private lands. The Stubble Access Guide displays these tracts of land, as well as other publicly accessible lands available for walk-in hunting garnered after publication of the well-known Public Access Atlas.

The Stubble Access Guide is available where hunt permits are sold throughout parts of western Nebraska. Visit OutdoorNebraska.org/PublicAccessAtlas to view the guide as well as digital and interactive versions of the Public Access Atlas, which are updated throughout hunting seasons. To request copies of any of these materials, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/BrochureRequests.