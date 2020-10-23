Governor, Game and Parks Commission release hunting video

Nebraska City News-Press

Gov. Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission have released a new video promoting hunting across Nebraska. The video will be promoted across state agency social media platforms to encourage more people to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors. It can be accessed by clicking here.

“Nebraska is a great hunting state,” said Gov. Ricketts in the video. “We have abundant natural resources—very diverse from one end of the state to the other. If you’re looking for a great hunting experience, you want to come here.”

Notable hunting seasons coming up include:

Special Youth Pheasant Hunts: Oct. 24-25, 2020 on 19 Wildlife Management Areas across Nebraska

Fall Turkey: Sept. 15-Jan. 31, 2021

Pheasant and Quail: Oct. 31-Jan. 31, 2021

Deer

Archery: Sept. 1, 2020 – Dec. 31, 2020

November firearm: Nov. 14, 2020 – Nov. 22, 2020

Muzzleloader: Dec. 1, 2020 – Dec. 31, 2020

Antlerless Late Season: Jan. 1, 2021 – Jan. 15, 2021

Nebraska has more than 1.2 million acres of publicly accessible lands for hunting and offers $8 deer and turkey youth permits for both resident and non-resident hunters ages 15 and younger. More information can be found at http://outdoornebraska.gov/